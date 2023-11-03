Kratos Board of Directors Sees Membership Changes Following ‘Augmentation and Refreshment Process’

The board of directors at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has undergone what the technology company describes as an “augmentation and refreshment process,” which saw the retirement of board members Samuel Liberatore and Jane Judd and the addition of Brad Boyd and Dan Hagen.

The changes went into effect on Nov. 1, Kratos said Thursday.

Boyd is a retired U.S. Army colonel who currently serves as a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He has also served The Roosevelt Group since 2021 as a senior adviser. His career in the military covers 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and 31 years in the Army.

Hagen is a retired portfolio manager for Peregrine Capital Management’s small cap growth team. Hagen had also served on Peregrine’s board following the investment company’s buyout from Wells Fargo in 2016 until his retirement in June this year.

Amy Zegart, who heads the nominating and governance committee of the Kratos board, said new perspectives will result from the addition of Boyd and Hagen and the professional experience they bring.

For his part, board chairman Bill Hoglund thanked Liberatore and Judd for their service and welcomed Boyd and Hagen.