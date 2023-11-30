KPMG Secures Potential $53M Contract Modification for DFAS Audit Services

KPMG has received a potential $53 million labor-hour contract modification from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service to provide auditing services.

Under the award, the company will conduct audits on the financial statements of the U.S. Army’s general and working capital funds over a one-year period until Nov. 30, 2024, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Ohio-based DFAS chose KPMG over two other contenders for the contract, and sourced funding from the Army’s fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance budget for the deal.

DOD noted the award has increased the cumulative face value of a contract previously granted to KPMG to $165.8 million from $112.8 million.