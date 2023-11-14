Knute Olson Assumes Dual Role at CACI as Vice President, SETA Division Manager

Knute Olson , previously the executive director of program operations at ManTech , has been appointed as vice president at CACI , according to his LinkedIn post published Friday.

In addition to his vice president role, he will concurrently serve as the manager of the company’s systems engineering and technical assistance division.

Before his tenure at ManTech, Olson held the position of executive vice president at AT&T ’s public sector defense and national security organization, where he oversaw the profit and loss center.

His EVP responsibilities included managing business development, sales, program execution and the end-to-end program lifecycle. He also led a team of over 700 technology and business professionals during his time at AT&T.