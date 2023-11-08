in Executive Moves, News

Jeanmarie Brown Takes On Chief Operating Officer Role at Digital Consultancy Firm Raft

Digital consultancy and engineering firm Raft has appointed Jeanmarie Brown as chief operating officer.

In a press release issued Tuesday to Executive Mosaic, Raft said that in her new role, Brown will work to grow the company’s services, lead its daily operations and oversee the execution of its strategic plan.

Brown most recently served at Novetta, where she managed the company’s defense and intelligence business. Her other previous employers include ManTech, IOMAXIS and CACI. She had also served in the U.S. Navy.

Raft Chief Technology Officer Bhaarat Sharma said that Brown’s addition will bring about greater structure and focus in the development of the company’s offerings.

For her part, Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra said the company needs the leadership and expertise Brown brings as it develops new defense offerings.

Regarding her appointment, Brown said: “I am thrilled to be joining an organization that partners with the public sector to make it easy for people to connect with data, which improves the lives of Americans and strengthens our national security posture.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

