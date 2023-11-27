in Executive Moves, News

Jane Sonak Joins Core4ce as Senior Director for Capture Management

Jane Sonak, formerly business development and capture director at Noblis, has joined cybersecurity company Core4ce as senior director for capture management, according to a recently published LinkedIn post.

She brings to the role decades of combined military and industry experience in information technology, cybersecurity and communications.

At Noblis, she was a BD and capture executive in the defense industry focused on the Air Force, Army and joint combatant commands.

Before that, she held a BD management role at RTX and supported Army customers on cyber and software development activities.

She also served as a BD and capture manager at Science Applications International Corp. and a cyber analyst and senior program manager at Metova.

Her military career includes time as director of cybersecurity at the Army.

Written by Naomi Cooper

