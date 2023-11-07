James Combs to Oversee New IPTA Business Unit as Regional VP

Federal information technology and professional services provider IPTA has appointed James Combs Jr. as regional vice president.

IPTA said Monday that, in this role, Combs will work to manage prime contracts as overseer of the company’s newly-established southeast business unit. Among those contracts is a $400 million award from the U.S. Army Futures Command Combat Capability Development Command issued to the firm under the Veterans Technology Services 2 government-wide acquisition contract.

Before joining IPTA, Combs was part of COLSA, where he most recently served as vice president of enterprise information services. The federal IT executive was with the company for about three decades.

Regarding his hiring at IPTA, Combs said: “I’m inspired to build on the company’s impressive track record to help achieve its growth potential.”

For his part, IPTA CEO and owner Bill Williams said the expansion of the company’s market presence will be fueled by Combs’ customer relationships and leadership experience, adding: “I am confident that he will be a great leader on our executive team.”