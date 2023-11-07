in Executive Moves, News

James Combs to Oversee New IPTA Business Unit as Regional VP

Image Title: IPTA logo Source : IPTA
James Combs to Oversee New IPTA Business Unit as Regional VP
Executive shift

Federal information technology and professional services provider IPTA has appointed James Combs Jr. as regional vice president.

IPTA said Monday that, in this role, Combs will work to manage prime contracts as overseer of the company’s newly-established southeast business unit. Among those contracts is a $400 million award from the U.S. Army Futures Command Combat Capability Development Command issued to the firm under the Veterans Technology Services 2 government-wide acquisition contract.

Before joining IPTA, Combs was part of COLSA, where he most recently served as vice president of enterprise information services. The federal IT executive was with the company for about three decades.

Regarding his hiring at IPTA, Combs said: “I’m inspired to build on the company’s impressive track record to help achieve its growth potential.”

For his part, IPTA CEO and owner Bill Williams said the expansion of the company’s market presence will be fueled by Combs’ customer relationships and leadership experience, adding: “I am confident that he will be a great leader on our executive team.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Bill WilliamsColsaexecutive movefederal ITGovconIPTAJames Combs

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Navy Equips Super Hornet Fighter Aircraft With RTX-Built StormBreaker Smart Weapon
Navy Equips Super Hornet Fighter Aircraft With RTX-Built StormBreaker Smart Weapon
ULA Gears Up for First Vulcan Centaur Rocket Certification Mission; Tory Bruno Quoted
ULA Gears Up for First Vulcan Centaur Rocket Certification Mission; Tory Bruno Quoted