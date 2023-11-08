in News, Space

ISS Receives New Potable Water Dispenser From Leidos

International Space Station/Wikimedia
ISS Receives New Potable Water Dispenser From Leidos
Exploration Potable, Water Dispenser

Leidos has deployed a potable water dispenser to the International Space Station to help astronauts sustain quality water in space and support space exploration research efforts.

The Exploration Potable Water Dispenser provides ISS crew members with potable-quality water for hydrating dry food and beverages and features an updated design for transmitting health and status telemetry data to assess system performance and allowing updates through ground commanding, Leidos said Tuesday.

The xPWD includes a thermal expansion device for fluid thermal expansion without requiring a reservoir and a chemical-free ultraviolet reactor designed by AquiSense Technologies for water disinfection.

The water dispenser was launched to space aboard Northrop Grumman‘s Cygnus spacecraft as part of NASA’s Cargo Mission program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

AquiSense TechnologiesCargo Mission ContractExploration Potable Water DispenserGovconLeidosNASANorthrop

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Consulting Firm AMSG to Provide Recovery Coordination Support Services Under Potential $59M DHA Contract
Consulting Firm AMSG Receives $59M DHA Contract for Recovery Coordination Support Services
ECS to Provide Technical & Analytical Support Under $1.25B DARPA IDIQ; John Heneghan Quoted
ECS to Provide Technical & Analytical Support Under $1.25B DARPA IDIQ; John Heneghan Quoted