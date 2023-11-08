ISS Receives New Potable Water Dispenser From Leidos

Leidos has deployed a potable water dispenser to the International Space Station to help astronauts sustain quality water in space and support space exploration research efforts.

The Exploration Potable Water Dispenser provides ISS crew members with potable-quality water for hydrating dry food and beverages and features an updated design for transmitting health and status telemetry data to assess system performance and allowing updates through ground commanding, Leidos said Tuesday.

The xPWD includes a thermal expansion device for fluid thermal expansion without requiring a reservoir and a chemical-free ultraviolet reactor designed by AquiSense Technologies for water disinfection.

The water dispenser was launched to space aboard Northrop Grumman‘s Cygnus spacecraft as part of NASA’s Cargo Mission program.