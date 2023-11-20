in DOD, News

Intelsat Showcases Capabilities of Multi-Orbit Tactical Terminal During Annual Army Experiment

Network Modernization, Experiment

Intelsat delivered high-speed, uninterrupted satellite communications connectivity with its Multi-Orbit Tactical Terminal during a two-week field test with the U.S. Army.

Intelsat said Thursday that the demo was part of the Army’s annual Network Modernization Experiment. This year’s tests focused on “automated and protected communications.”

“Working alongside Army’s engineers, Intelsat put the MOTT system through rigorous realistic experiments only seen during combat and the MOTT delivered uninterrupted connectivity at high speeds,” said Ray Lindenmayer, director of business development of Intelsat’s government solutions division. 

Lindenmayer adds, “The future of Army satellite communications includes rugged terminals with no moving parts that deliver reliable connections in harsh environments.”

Intelsat operates one of the world’s largest satellite fleets and connectivity infrastructures. 

