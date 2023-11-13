IntelliDyne Awarded Bridge Contract for DHA Network Support Services

IntelliDyne will continue providing network support services at the Defense Health Agency headquarters under a $13.7 million bridge contract.

Services include site operation, maintenance and transition support, desk side support, remote or onsite troubleshooting, project management support as well as network security and infrastructure assurance activities, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

IntelliDyne will perform work at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, and other locations in several states. Information technology support services will be provided until Oct. 31, 2024.

DHA’s Professional Services Contracting Division serves as the contracting activity.

In October 2019, IntelliDyne was initially awarded a $27 million contract for IT integration activities at the agency.

