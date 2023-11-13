in Contract Awards, News

IntelliDyne Awarded Bridge Contract for DHA Network Support Services
IntelliDyne will continue providing network support services at the Defense Health Agency headquarters under a $13.7 million bridge contract.

Services include site operation, maintenance and transition support, desk side support, remote or onsite troubleshooting, project management support as well as network security and infrastructure assurance activities, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

IntelliDyne will perform work at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, and other locations in several states. Information technology support services will be provided until Oct. 31, 2024.

DHA’s Professional Services Contracting Division serves as the contracting activity.

In October 2019, IntelliDyne was initially awarded a $27 million contract for IT integration activities at the agency.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

