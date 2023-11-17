ICF Receives DHS Task Order to Modernize ICE Homeland Security Investigation Systems

The Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently awarded ICF a $32 million digital modernization task order under the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The global consulting and technology services provider said Thursday it will work to modernize ICE’s homeland security investigations systems by building an enterprise-wide solution and other technologies using ServiceNow‘s low-code platform.

The task order comes two days after ICF secured a $36 million task to help ICE modernize its human resources technology systems.

ICF Chief Technology Executive Mark Lee said, “We are committed to service delivery excellence and ensuring we build systems with our clients’ missions at the core.”

He added that ICF’s experts will work “to deliver systems that advance ICE’s investigative mission to combat transnational crime and its root causes.”