ICF Books 2 NIH Contracts to Enhance Public Health Data Availability

Reston, Virginia-based ICF has received an 18-month, $27 million recompete contract from the National Institutes of Health to modernize and continue operating ClinicalTrials.gov, an online clinical trials database maintained by the National Library of Medicine.

The technology services provider said Wednesday it also secured a potential three-year, multiple-award blanket purchase agreement from NIH to organize and improve access to NLM’s biomedical and public health data.

ICF has received five task orders collectively worth $4 million under the BPA. The task orders involve leveraging its knowledge in the health sector, maintaining systems and offering long-term planning support.

Under the recompete contract, the company noted that it will use its clinical research and technology services to provide accurate scientific information that could aid in the creation of informed healthcare decisions.