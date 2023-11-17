IBM’s Mark Johnson: AI Serves to Improve, Not Replace, Human Decisions

Artificial intelligence is for augmenting human decisions and intelligence, said Mark Johnson, vice president of U.S. federal technology at IBM.

In an interview on Federal News Network, Johnson shared his insights on how to ensure trustworthiness and transparency in the use of AI in federal as well as commercial cases.

Government workers, businesses and citizens are directly engaging with AI actively and dynamically, but it is just the beginning of the technological revolution to come, stated Johnson, a Wash100 awardee.

AI has made it harder for agencies to draw a line to their predicted output, and they are currently trying to find new ways leverage AI to add value to their operations while being traceable, trackable, open and secure for citizens to use, Johnson explained.

“There is some fear sometimes that AI is coming for people’s jobs, and I don’t believe that’s the case,” he said. “I believe the person that knows AI better is coming to take the job.”

He discussed how IBM is working with federal agencies and their customers on the effective utilization of the technology without losing the authority to make decisions.