HII Awarded Five Eyes Intelligence Information Sharing Capabilities Task Order; Grant Hagen Quoted

Image Title: Grant Hagen Source: HII Mission Technologies
Grant Hagen, President, HII Mission Technologies

HII‘s mission technologies division has secured a three-year task order under the U.S. Air Force Analytical and Technical Services contract to help facilitate information sharing among the governments of the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.

The company said Tuesday it will work with General Dynamics’ information technology division to provide email, phone, video and chat capabilities to the Five Eyes alliance under the Pegasus task order.

“Pegasus is an important capability that will help U.S. military forces and Five Eyes members with critical war planning and execution,” said Grant Hagen, president of HII Mission Technologies’ cyber, electronic warfare and space business group.

The task order was administered by the Air Force Concept, Development and Management Mission Partner Capability Office in support of the Mission Partner Environment, which enables the U.S. military and its allies to communicate and share sensitive, classified information securely.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

