Government Eyes Continued Collaboration With Pratt & Whitney on F-35 Engine Upgrade Program

The F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office plans to award multiple contract actions to RTX business Pratt & Whitney to continue the work started under the F135 Engine Enhancement Program, now called F135 Engine Core Upgrade.

Pratt & Whitney had been working on the EEP as the sole-source awardee of the Engine Enhancement Preliminary Design contract, which was issued in 2022 and is set to conclude by February 2024, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The requirements of the F135 ECU include improving the life of the engine, which serves as the propulsion system of all F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft varieties; maintaining the engine’s compatibility with air systems; and maximizing commonality with current engine support equipment.

Work under the anticipated contract actions include F135 ECU design maturation, manufacturing and development and system integration.

The contract actions are expected to be issued from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 through the end of calendar year 2031.