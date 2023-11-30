GM Defense Books $300M State Department Award for Secure Vehicle Production; Steve duMont Quoted

General Motors’ defense subsidiary has secured a potential 10-year, $300 million award to supply the U.S. Department of State with secure vehicles.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity full-rate production contract, GM Defense will provide original equipment manufacturer integrated Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicles in support of the department’s Diplomatic Security Service, the company announced from Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

“This is a very important program for GM Defense as it showcases our ability to leverage the proven commercial platforms and world-class engineering and manufacturing processes of GM to provide a first-of-its-kind vehicle for the Department of State,” said GM Defense President Steve duMont , a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient.

The HD SUV will be produced using the vehicle’s original design and manufacturing practices, integrating the protective armor into the preexisting model rather than relying on after-market, tear-down and rebuild practices. This strategy enhances vehicle performance and offers more efficiency in build and lead-time to expedite its delivery to clients.

Commercial-off-the-shelf parts will be used to build the body, exterior, propulsion, interior and breaks of the HD SUV, which will come with a comprehensive manufacturer’s warranty.

New features include a novel body-on-frame chassis and suspension tailored to accommodate the heavy vehicle weight and performance standards. To meet customer demands, GM Defense will use modern manufacturing practices for the low-volume production of the chassis and frame.

The HD SUV was shown to State Department officials at the GM Defense-hosted Summit Point Training Facility in West Virginia, where the enterprise performed driving demonstrations.

“Everyone on our team has committed to partnering with the State Department to ensure we deliver the best vehicles to support their mission. We look forward to continuing this partnership and bringing this exciting new platform to other U.S. government and allied defense and security customers around the world,” said duMont.