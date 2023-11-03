Gerry Fasano to Assume Chief Growth Officer Role at Leidos in Series of Leadership Changes

Gerry Fasano, president of defense group at Leidos and a four-time Wash100 awardee, is slated to become chief growth officer as part of a recently announced key leadership changes and operating group realignment at the technology company.

Leidos said Thursday Fasano will be responsible for overseeing strategy, communications, government affairs, sales and marketing operations.

The company will be reorganized into five sectors: defense systems, digital modernization, health and civil, national security and commercial and international segments.

Cindy Gruensfelder, a 35-year Boeing veteran, will serve as president of the defense systems sector, while Roy Stevens, president of intelligence group at Leidos and a previous Wash100 awardee, will lead the national security sector.

Other appointees are Leidos Health Group President Liz Porter for the health and civil sector, Steve Hull, executive vice president and operations manager for the company’s enterprise and cyber solutions portfolio, for the digital modernization segment; and Vicki Schmanske, EVP of corporate operations, for the commercial and international sector.

Carly Kimball, chief accounting officer and corporate controller, was also named chief performance officer. The executive will be responsible for program execution, procurement, information technology, security and real estate.

The business realignment and executive moves will take effect Jan. 1