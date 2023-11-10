GDIT Study: Federal Agencies See AI’s Potential Role in Cyber Defense

A new General Dynamics Information Technology study has found that federal agencies recognize the potential role of artificial intelligence in defensive cyber operations, particularly in cyberthreat detection.

GDIT worked with an independent research firm to conduct an online survey of 200 cybersecurity professionals across federal civilian, defense, intelligence and homeland security agencies and found that 26 percent of respondents said they see the potential of AI algorithms in real-time threat detection, according to the report.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said they think AI could play a role in network monitoring and defense, while 13 percent said the technology could be used in threat intelligence collection and interpretation.

For 25 percent of federal cyber leaders surveyed, automation could support real-time threat mitigation and countermeasures. Sixteen percent of respondents said the technology could be applied in automated threat detection.

“The landscape of cyber threats is vast and ever evolving, but our research paints a picture of federal agencies innovating, adopting proactive measures, and adapting their strategies as needed,” Matthew McFadden, vice president of cyber at GDIT, wrote in a foreword to the study.

“Our research provides insights into the role of real-time data, the potential of AI, and the impact of automation; and this report provides a clear-eyed view of where we stand and where we need to go,” McFadden added.

The respondents identified cyber threat intelligence, network detection and intrusion prevention, security incident event management and vulnerability management as “bedrock” or critical technologies for advancing proactive DCO.

The study, which was released by GDIT in partnership with Splunk, found that 41 percent of respondents said they consider large volumes of data as a top challenge to using real-time security data and 36 percent and 31 percent of respondents, respectively, pointed to lack of skilled personnel and real-time analytic tools.