GDIT Books $63M Contract for Alabama Medicaid Program Modernization

photo by PopTika / shutterstock.com
Health care IT

A General Dynamics subsidiary will work to modernize the Medicaid program of Alabama under a $63 million contract awarded by the state’s Medicaid Agency.

General Dynamics Information Technology will use its cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity capabilities to enhance the information technology applications and infrastructure of Alabama Medicaid programs while ensuring better processes, data interoperability and overall service delivery for beneficiaries, the company said Thursday.

The system integration contract has a base period of two years and three two-year options. During the period, GDIT will help the Alabama Medicaid Agency transition to a new modular Medicaid Enterprise System from monolithic system approach.

“We are committed to implementing innovative technology solutions that enhance efficiency, accessibility and quality of healthcare services for all Alabama citizens,” commented Scott Mack, vice president and general manager for state and local government at GDIT.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

