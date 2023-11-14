Gavin Greene Appointed Inaugural Chief Corporate Development Officer of Cybersecurity Firm Electrosoft

Cybersecurity and information technology services firm Electrosoft has named Gavin Greene as its first ever chief corporate development officer.

He will help execute Electrosoft’s growth strategies by collaborating with company leaders on plan proposal and development efforts, Electrosoft said Monday.

Greene’s two decades of professional experience includes holding business development and advisory roles at small and large government contractors, earning a reputation for, among other things, impacting growth through the plans he implements.

Greene described the opportunity to be part of Electrosoft as a privilege and described the company as having “strong capabilities, unmatched dedication to the mission of our customers, and uncompromising integrity.”

For her part, Electrosoft CEO Sarbari Gupta praised Greene for his “impressive, methodical approach to developing and executing growth strategies.”

“He is an excellent addition to our executive leadership team at this pivotal point in our journey,” Gupta added.