Former Sev1Tech VP Bryan Brew Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Client First Technologies

Bryan Brew, former vice president at Sev1Tech, was named chief growth officer at Client First Technologies, which provides strategic consulting, technology and managed services to businesses, non-profit and government organizations, G2Xchange Defense reported Friday.

He brings to CFT experience in serving in both industry and government organizations. The executive was senior capture manager at Sev1Tech and then transitioned as strategic capture VP.

Brew’s career also includes time as VP for growth pipeline strategy and execution at Client Solution Architects, director of business development at Capstone and senior associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Earlier, Brew was with the General Services Administration as information technology manager.