in Executive Moves, News

Former DHS Leader Joel Meyer Named Public Sector President at Domino Data Lab

Joel Meyer / Domino Data Lab
Former DHS Leader Joel Meyer Named Public Sector President at Domino Data Lab
Joel Meyer, President of Public Sector, Domino Data Lab

Joel Meyer, former deputy assistant secretary for strategic initiatives at the Department of Homeland Security, was appointed president of public sector at enterprise artificial intelligence platform provider Domino Data Lab.

He will be responsible for driving Domino’s go-to-market strategy and spearheading its upcoming pursuit of authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to expand public sector’s access to its AI platform, the company said Thursday.

Meyer will utilize his past experience at DHS to strengthen Domino’s partnerships with federal agencies and public sector organizations.

“Joel’s leadership will accelerate Domino’s ability to help agencies to scale much-needed AI tooling and infrastructure rapidly, responsibly, and cost-effectively across the public sector — beginning with our efforts to seek FedRAMP authorization,” remarked Thomas Robinson, chief operating officer at Domino.

Meyer joined DHS in 2021 as chief of staff within its Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans, and transitioned as senior counselor to the under secretary for policy. In his most recent role, he led the Office of Strategic Integration and Policy Planning in the Office of Policy.

“Domino’s platform can play a critical role in how federal agencies do just that, scaling the positive impact AI can have,” said Meyer. “Having been part of the team that helped drive this technology forward at DHS, I’m thrilled to help other organizations do the same at Domino.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Department of Homeland SecurityDomino Data Labexecutive moveFedRampGovconJoel MeyerPublic Sector

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Carahsoft's Tim Boltz on 3 Areas Health Care Organizations Should Consider to Implement AI Strategy
Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz on 3 Areas Health Care Organizations Should Consider to Implement AI Strategy
X-Bow Secures Investment From Lockheed Martin’s Venture Arm; Chris Moran Quoted
X-Bow Secures Investment From Lockheed Martin’s Venture Arm; Chris Moran Quoted