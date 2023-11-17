Former DHS Leader Joel Meyer Named Public Sector President at Domino Data Lab

Joel Meyer, former deputy assistant secretary for strategic initiatives at the Department of Homeland Security, was appointed president of public sector at enterprise artificial intelligence platform provider Domino Data Lab.

He will be responsible for driving Domino’s go-to-market strategy and spearheading its upcoming pursuit of authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to expand public sector’s access to its AI platform, the company said Thursday.

Meyer will utilize his past experience at DHS to strengthen Domino’s partnerships with federal agencies and public sector organizations.

“Joel’s leadership will accelerate Domino’s ability to help agencies to scale much-needed AI tooling and infrastructure rapidly, responsibly, and cost-effectively across the public sector — beginning with our efforts to seek FedRAMP authorization,” remarked Thomas Robinson, chief operating officer at Domino.

Meyer joined DHS in 2021 as chief of staff within its Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans, and transitioned as senior counselor to the under secretary for policy. In his most recent role, he led the Office of Strategic Integration and Policy Planning in the Office of Policy.

“Domino’s platform can play a critical role in how federal agencies do just that, scaling the positive impact AI can have,” said Meyer. “Having been part of the team that helped drive this technology forward at DHS, I’m thrilled to help other organizations do the same at Domino.”