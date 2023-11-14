in Executive Moves, News

Former AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend Named to Phoenix Defense Board

Stephen Townsend/LinkedIn
Former AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend Appointed to Phoenix Defense Board
Stephen Townsend, Board Member, Phoenix Defense

Stephen Townsend, a retired U.S. Army general and former commander of U.S. Africa Command, has been appointed to the board of directors at Phoenix Defense.

The four-decade Army veteran brings extensive military leadership experience to the board, having served in and led combat units at platoon, corps and joint task force levels, Phoenix Defense said Monday.

Before leading AFRICOM, he was commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and commander of Combined/Joint Task Force – Inherent Resolve.

“His Army background is supportive of Phoenix’s high-priority ground combat training customers, and his knowledge of joint and multi-national operations supports our growth into relevant adjacent markets,” said Benjamin Chereskin, chairman of the board at Phoenix Defense.

Townsend also sits on the federal advisory board of artificial intelligence software company Primer Technologies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Benjamin Chereskinexecutive moveGovconPhoenix DefenseStephen TownsendU.S. Army

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Changeis to Modernize USCIS' Workload Analysis, Resource Models
Changeis to Modernize USCIS’ Workload Analysis, Resource Models
Innoveering, Hermeus Land DIU Contracts for Hypersonic Testing System Prototype Development
Innoveering, Hermeus Land DIU Contracts for Hypersonic Testing System Prototype Development