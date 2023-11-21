ECS to Support VA Office’s Digital Transformation Initiatives Under $61B Contract; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has secured a prime spot on the $60.7 billion Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 contract vehicle of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The company said Monday that, under the potential 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract, it will deliver a range of information technology and engineering services to bolster the technology infrastructure of the VA’s Office of Information Technology.

Contract work will include providing technical support, program management, strategic planning, systems/software engineering, enterprise network engineering, cybersecurity, operations and maintenance as well as various healthcare-related services.

The T4NG2 contract has an initial base ordering period spanning five years, with an additional five-year option period.