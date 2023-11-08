ECS to Provide Technical & Analytical Support Under $1.25B DARPA IDIQ; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has secured a prime spot on the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency ’s $1.25 billion Technical and Analytical Support Services contract vehicle.

Under the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, ECS will offer technical, analytical and program support services to help DARPA achieve its research and development mission goals, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

ECS President John Heneghan , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said the company is “proud to grow” its over 30-year partnership with the agency through the contract.

“This award demonstrates our continued commitment to excellence in providing engineering and technical assistance to research and development organizations across the DOD,” he added.

DARPA’s TASS contract includes science, technical, financial management, administrative and acquisition responsibilities as well as work in public affairs, legislative affairs, events, military operational support and general counsel. ECS will work alongside fellow awardees Amentum, Booz Allen Hamilton, ManTech, Strategic Analysis and Systems Planning and Analysis to meet the agency’s demands.

“As the central research and development organization of the DOD, DARPA serves an important role in our nation’s security, prosperity and health,” said J. David Sinniger , vice president of ECS’ Advanced Research & Engineering Division.

The company, he said, is “honored to continue supporting such a critical mission” focused on technology and systems development for service members.

ECS has received prime task orders supporting all DARPA technical offices, including the Defense Science Office, Strategic Technology Office, Microsystems Technology Office and Contracts Management Office.

The enterprise was awarded a spot on an $850 million DARPA IDIQ in 2018, under which it is delivering operational and research analysis, acquisition support, program oversight and business and financial management services to the agency.

A more recent contract win for ECS came from the Army. Issued in October, the potential $190.2 million award surrounds the development and demonstration of artificial intelligence capabilities.

