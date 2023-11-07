in Cybersecurity, DOD, News

DIU Solicits Proposals for Commercial Cyberthreat Hunting Tool

ARACHNID program

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for a cyber tool designed to enable the Department of Defense to conduct cyber hunt operations on various networks to detect and analyze malicious or suspicious activities.

DIU said the Advanced Rapid Analysis of Cyber Hunt Network Infrastructure Data program requires a commercially available or viable solution to ingest layer 2 and layer 3 network device configuration files, packet capture files and flow logs.

The ARACHNID tool must be able to operate without internet access and address a particular use case for cyberthreat hunting as an invited guest on a network.

Interested parties have until Nov. 17 to submit proposals for the ARACHNID commercial solutions opening call.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

