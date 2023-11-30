in Acquisition & Procurement, News

DIU Posts Solicitation for Hybrid Space Architecture II Project

The Defense Innovation Unit has begun seeking proposals from industry sources capable of developing a hybrid architecture designed to integrate government and commercial networks to enable space-based communication capabilities.

DIU said the second iteration of the Hybrid Space Architecture project will focus on four areas of interest: persistent sensing, resilient data transport, high-performance edge computing and data fusion.

The HSA platform will transmit data through commercial, military and allied communication assets to support various multidomain operations.

In November 2022, DIU selected Amazon‘s cloud computing business and Project Kuiper, Microsoft and SpiderOak Mission Systems to support the second phase of the HSA project.

Anduril Industries, Aalyria, Atlas and Enveil worked on the program’s initial phase.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

