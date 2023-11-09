Defense, Security Experts Say Mission Partner Environments Benefit From Zero Trust

Defense and national security experts said at a recent conference that mission partner environments, which rely on trusted networks to communicate and share sensitive and classified data, can enhance their security with the help of zero trust architecture, Signal Magazine reported Wednesday.

Industry leaders, including Darren Pulsipher, chief solution architect for Intel’s public sector business, and Charles White, chief technology officer of Fornetix, were part of a panel at the TechNet Indo-Pacific Conference hosted by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.

Pulsipher explained that while MSEs and zero trust cybersecurity appear to be “diametrically opposed,” new capabilities enable the sharing of computing results without sharing data.

“It’s sort of counterintuitive, but in a sense, zero trust enables MPEs,” he noted.

White concurred with Pulsipher, saying that it could be a valuable collaboration especially in a “war on terror universe.”