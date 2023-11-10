in Contract Awards, DOD, News

CYBERCOM Awards Parsons $91M Contract to Support Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture; Mike Kushin Quoted

Mike Kushin, President, Defense, Parsons

The U.S. Cyber Command awarded Parsons a potential five-year, $91 million contract to support the J9 PEO Cyber and Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture Integration Office.

The company announced Thursday that it was chosen to provide services ranging from analysis to integration, development and implementation of the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture.

The contract includes a base performance period of 12 months and four 12-month options. It also has an Option to Extend Services provision under the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

Mike Kushin, president of Parsons’ defense and intelligence business, said his company will use its digital engineering framework and model-based systems engineering on software-enabled systems, sensors and other cyber operations tools.

Written by Jamie Bennet

