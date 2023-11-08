in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Consulting Firm AMSG Receives $59M DHA Contract for Recovery Coordination Support Services

Advanced Management Strategies Group / amsgcorp.net
Consulting Firm AMSG to Provide Recovery Coordination Support Services Under Potential $59M DHA Contract
Contract award

Advanced Management Strategies Group, a Virginia-based federal government consulting company, has secured a potential $58.5 million contract from the Defense Health Agency to deliver services in support of the agency’s medical affairs unit.

Under the award, AMSG will undertake Recovery Coordination Program support work for the Clinical Support Division in various U.S. locations over a six-month period, with the possibility of extending the engagement for up to four years, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The division is responsible for overseeing DOD and military service-led warrior care programs, including RCP, which is focused on efforts supporting recovering and transitioning military service members and their families.

DOD noted that approximately $7.6 million from fiscal 2024 DHA operation and maintenance funds were initially obligated to fund certain option one items of the contract.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Advanced Management Strategies GroupAMSGcontract awardDefense Health AgencyDepartment of DefenseDHADODGovconhealthcareRecovery Coordination Program

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Northrop Completes Thermal Vacuum Tests on Arctic Broadband Satellite Mission
Northrop Completes Thermal Vacuum Tests on Arctic Broadband Satellite Mission
ISS Receives New Potable Water Dispenser From Leidos
ISS Receives New Potable Water Dispenser From Leidos