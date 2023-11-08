Consulting Firm AMSG Receives $59M DHA Contract for Recovery Coordination Support Services

Advanced Management Strategies Group , a Virginia-based federal government consulting company, has secured a potential $58.5 million contract from the Defense Health Agency to deliver services in support of the agency’s medical affairs unit.

Under the award, AMSG will undertake Recovery Coordination Program support work for the Clinical Support Division in various U.S. locations over a six-month period, with the possibility of extending the engagement for up to four years, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The division is responsible for overseeing DOD and military service-led warrior care programs, including RCP, which is focused on efforts supporting recovering and transitioning military service members and their families.

DOD noted that approximately $7.6 million from fiscal 2024 DHA operation and maintenance funds were initially obligated to fund certain option one items of the contract.