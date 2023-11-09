Concept Plus Receives Growth Investment From Blue Delta; Ahmad Abuzaakouk Quoted

Federal IT solutions and services provider Concept Plus has received a growth investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners.

Concept Plus said Wednesday that its “strategic growth evolution” will be supported by the venture capital firm’s minority-ownership investment.

The investment should also strengthen Concept Plus’ executive leadership team as it forms the board of directors.

“Blue Delta’s successful track record and government services expertise make them the perfect partner for Concept Plus,” said Concept Plus President and CEO Ahmad Abuzaakouk. “Teaming with an experienced venture capital firm that singularly focuses on the Federal Government Services market not only bolsters our foundation but also expands the advantages we can deliver to our customers and our employees.”

Abuzaakouk adds that Concept Plus and Blue Delta will work together and continue to provide mission-critical support to customers while executing their objectives.

Concept Plus provides information technology solutions and services to the federal government. The company focuses on cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence and developing and modernizing mission-critical enterprise systems.