Cloudera’s Rob Carey Emphasizes Importance of Data Lakes in Government AI Applications

Data lakes are key to the effectiveness and advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly for technologies used in the government, according to Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions.

In an article published on Federal News Network, Carey discussed the importance of data management in preserving privacy and security in AI processes.

Data lakehouses establish trust in information and fosters data literacy and accessibility, he wrote. Such repositories allow for information to be organized, aligned and fed into AI technology as validated material.

Open data lakehouses feature advanced analytics that improve the accuracy, speed and quality of decision-making and response during critical missions, Carey explained. They can also be integrated with enterprise language learning models to ensure privacy while offsetting workload for government agencies, he added.

“AI solutions backed by clean, true data will support accurate, timely decisions to assist government agencies in driving their mission forward,” said Carey, a Wash100 awardee.