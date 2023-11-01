CISA Unveils Plan for $100M Program Support Services Recompete

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency plans to recompete a potential $100 million contract under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle to acquire management and analytical services to support the integration of activities across its Cyber Security Division.

The Program Support Services follow-on contract will include program and project management, administration and communication functions, budget and financial management, strategic planning and analysis, property management, program analysis and controls, information technology support and data integration services, according to a notice published Tuesday on the Department of Homeland Security’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The contract’s scope also includes research and technology review, assessment of systems and analysis to help CISA stakeholders identify, evaluate and advance the adoption of interoperable cyber products and services.

CISA intends to release a solicitation by June 2024 and award the contract by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Work is expected to run through Sept. 28, 2029.

Culmen International is the incumbent on the existing PSS contract.

