Chuck Jones Named Vice President of Digital Operations at Raytheon

Chuck Jones/LinkedIn
Chuck Jones, Vice President, Raytheon

Chuck Jones, formerly a vice president at Honeywell, has joined RTX business Raytheon as VP of digital operations.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Jones said he would spearhead product life cycle process transformation efforts and collaborate with the senior engineering, supply chain, operations and quality leadership teams.

Jones most recently served as VP of information technology within the integrated supply chain group at Honeywell and helped oversee digital transformation across the company.

Before that, he was VP and chief digital and information officer at Honeywell’s safety and productivity solutions IT division.

He previously spent 15 years at General Electric, taking on various roles of increasing responsibility across the company’s aviation, power, oil and gas and energy business units.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

