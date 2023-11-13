Christian Sobczak Appointed Director, Military Programs Portfolio Lead at Maxar

Christian Sobczak, former senior program manager at Maxar Technologies, was named director, military programs portfolio lead at the Westminster, Colorado-based space technology company, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

He brings to the role over a decade and a half of program management experience, three years of which were spent in his most recent position at Maxar.

Notably, Sobczak worked at General Dynamics‘ information technology business as a geospatial-intelligence project manager for more than 10 years. He then moved to S2 Analytical Solutions in April 2019 and worked at the veteran-owned business as senior program execution officer prior to joining Maxar in September 2020.

Aside from industry background, Sobczak also has experience in serving as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for eight years.