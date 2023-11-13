in Executive Moves, News

Christian Sobczak Appointed Director, Military Programs Portfolio Lead at Maxar

Christian Sobczak, former senior program manager at Maxar Technologies, was named director, military programs portfolio lead at the Westminster, Colorado-based space technology company, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

He brings to the role over a decade and a half of program management experience, three years of which were spent in his most recent position at Maxar.

Notably, Sobczak worked at General Dynamics‘ information technology business as a geospatial-intelligence project manager for more than 10 years. He then moved to S2 Analytical Solutions in April 2019 and worked at the veteran-owned business as senior program execution officer prior to joining Maxar in September 2020.

Aside from industry background, Sobczak also has experience in serving as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for eight years.

