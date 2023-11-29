Chris Pateras Named Special Operations Command Account Executive at SOSi; Jim Edwards Quoted

Chris Pateras , formerly director of operations at the U.S. Special Operations Command, has assumed the position of account executive for the Special Operations Command unit of SOS International .

He brings to the role over 30 years of special operations experience and will be responsible for enhancing the company’s intelligence, information operations, training and logistics services provided to SOCOM and its subordinate commands, SOSi said Tuesday.

Jim Edwards, senior vice president of business development at SOSi, said, “His addition to our team will improve the solutions we provide the command, and we look forward to his contributions expanding our offerings throughout SOCOM.”

In his most recent role, Pateras oversaw the Strategic Effects Directorate and was tasked to globally coordinate and deploy SOCOM capabilities.

Prior to his tenure at SOCOM, Pateras served as senior defense official and defense attache to Honduras. He also served in various roles at the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense and U.S. Army.