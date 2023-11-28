CGI Introduces Tech & Consulting-Focused Joint Venture With All In Solutions; Alisa Bearfield Quoted

CGI Federal has teamed with Service-Disabled Veteran and Woman-Owned Small Business All In Solutions to form a new joint venture.

Launched under a mentor-protege agreement, Adcredo IT Solutions is designed to integrate the companies’ experience in providing defense and civilian agencies with mission-focused information technology offerings and consulting services, CGI announced from Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday.

“Adcredo IT Solutions brings together two organizations that share an unwavering commitment to supporting agencies who deliver services for those who serve and have sacrificed for our country,” stated Alisa Bearfield , senior vice president and civilian business unit lead at CGI.

She highlighted the company’s more than 45 years of helping federal civilian agencies achieve their missions, improve productivity and carry out operations. Adcredo, she said, is positioned to deliver specialized services for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as it “continues to seek partners to provide state of the art outcomes” for U.S. veterans.

Adcredo’s portfolio includes complex systems integration and organizational change management experience, such as CGI’s years of history modernizing financial management business processes at numerous VA agencies. The joint venture will also offer managed services, artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities.