Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz on 3 Areas Health Care Organizations Should Consider to Implement AI Strategy

Tim Boltz, a sales director at Carahsoft Technology, said health care organizations looking to implement an artificial intelligence strategy should understand the technology’s capabilities, use applications and requirements, educate providers, build trust with patients and institute security and privacy policies.

In a blog post published Thursday, Boltz wrote about the benefits of AI to patients, medical providers and health care administrators and cited the need for a collaborative effort among all levels of a hospital system to understand the technology’s potential uses.

“Through proactive conversations with medical providers and C-suite stakeholders, CIOs and management can present the investment benefits and ultimately increase full system buy-in and ability to scale effectively and efficiently,” he added.

Boltz said organizations should help providers improve their digital skills and knowledge to boost AI adoption and share information with patients.

“Overall, training re-establishes for providers and administrators the priorities of patient safety, professional accountability and protection from reputational, legal and financial risk to ensure that the AI technology is used responsibly,” he noted.

The Carahsoft executive called on hospital management leaders to establish policies to protect patient data from threat actors and cited the importance of data integrity in maintaining the predictions and assessments of algorithms.

“Healthcare network administrators will need to evaluate the best method to securely store that data whether through a cloud provider or building encrypted data storage on premises using private AI with an internal high computing platform specific to the individual hospital,” he added.

