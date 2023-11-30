Carahsoft’s Robert Moore: State, Local Agencies Advance Tech Adoption While Ensuring Cybersecurity

Robert Moore of Carahsoft Technology said state and local government agencies in Ohio have started integrating innovative technologies to drive modernization, improve the decision-making process, streamline operations and reduce costs.

In a blog post published Nov. 3, the state and local government market executive wrote about a local agency in Westerville, Ohio, and its efforts to customize citizen experiences and utilize data to advance applied analytics.

“This approach involves analyzing and interpreting data to improve services and provide a more streamlined citizen experience for services like trash collection, public safety and traffic management,” he noted.

Moore discussed how the Ohio Department of Aging has advanced the use of automation, data analytics and predictive modeling techniques to support nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

He called on state and local agencies to ensure cybersecurity to mitigate risks of insider threats, ransomware, data exploitation and identity theft as they advance modernization.

The Carahsoft executive also cited cybersecurity assessments, external dependency mapping and threat intelligence sharing, incident response planning and ransomware readiness assessments as some of the services that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency offers to public sector organizations.