Carahsoft’s Mike McCalip: DOD Should Advance Collaboration Amid MHS Genesis Implementation

Mike McCalip, vice president of government programs and strategy at Carahsoft Technology, said the Department of Defense should continue to facilitate communication and collaboration with stakeholders to eliminate data silos as it fully implements MHS Genesis, its new electronic health record platform for the Military Health System.

“This will ultimately help with addressing public health challenges, ethically using AI in a medical setting, cybersecurity and more,” McCalip wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

He noted that the MHS Genesis journey highlights the need to transition the deployment approach to a sustainment mindset that involves scaling the changes across the enterprise, developing a standard process for enterprise usage and soliciting feedback and further developing the technology to improve user experience.

McCalip also cited some of the benefits of MHS Genesis as discussed at a Defense Health Agency-hosted symposium in August, such as delivering patient-centric care through telehealth, enabling health professionals to automate tasks and advancing enterprise and cultural interoperability.

Find out the latest health care technology trends at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 6. Register here to attend this important event.