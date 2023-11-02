Carahsoft’s Mike McCalip Discusses USAF Plans for Generative AI, Supra Coders and Cybersecurity

Generative artificial intelligence, Space Force Supra Coders and cybersecurity were the main highlights of the 2023 Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event.

Mike McCalip, vice president of Department of Defense solutions at Carahsoft, shared in a column published Tuesday the use cases and multifaceted approaches by the Air Force and Space Force on the three IT areas.

Experts at the event discussed the importance of generative AI text-to-text, -audio and -video in military training. A representative of the DAF Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office presented a timeline of the branch’s adoption of AI, from red teaming in pipeline assessment this year to Red Force Migration policy in 2024 and full implementation in 2025.

USSF Supra Coders, which develop simulation and modeling tools to replicate threats, are utilizing development, security and operations mitigation strategies to fill capability gaps in software development. DevSecOps is expected to address costs, standalone system restrictions and obstacles in system integration processes.

McCalip noted the challenges that hinder the department’s achievement of cybersecurity goals by 2027. He recommended that the space sector collaborate to securely retire old technologies, enforce policy compliance, enhance cryptographic visibility and identify and mitigate vulnerabilities and threats.