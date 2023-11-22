Carahsoft to Provide Public Sector Access to Resiliant Identity & Cybersecurity Products; Steve Jacyna Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will make Resiliant‘s blockchain and artificial intelligence-powered digital identity and cybersecurity solutions available to the public sector as master government aggregator under a new partnership.

Carahsoft said Tuesday that the products will be made available through its reseller partners and the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Steve Jacyna, director of emerging cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said, “The addition of Resiliant’s identity access management solutions to our offerings marks an exciting new development.”

“Collaborating with Resiliant and our reseller partners, we will provide Government agencies with the digital identity verification and cybersecurity products they need to keep their virtual assets safe,” Jacyna added.

For his part, Resiliant CEO Marc Duthoit said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Carahsoft to expand the reach of our cost-effective, customer- privacy-centric digital ID authentication products into the Public Sector market.”