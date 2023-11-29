Carahsoft to Market CodeLock’s Cybersecurity Software Offerings to Government Customers; Michael Shrader Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to utilize its reseller network and government procurement vehicles to offer CodeLock‘s compliance, accountability and security software to government and public sector customers.

According to a joint statement published Tuesday, Carahsoft, as CodeLock’s master government aggregator, will make the offerings available to government agencies via its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.

CodeLock developed its comprehensive cybersecurity products to provide software security at the code level and to create a chain of custody between developers and their code by adding digital signatures. The dashboards are designed to provide agencies with performance metrics to assist in their measurement, monitoring and optimization of the entire software development lifecycle.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Shrader, vice president of innovative and intelligence solutions at Carahsoft, said, “With the addition of CodeLock to our offerings, we can help government agencies and their partners achieve compliance, strengthen accountability and enhance the security of their software development processes.”

Shrader was featured in a recent Executive Spotlight interview, during which he spoke with ExecutiveBiz about where the greatest opportunity lies in the government space. Click here to read the full Q&A.