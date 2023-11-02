Candice Ling: Microsoft to Roll Out AI Capabilities to Back Critical Government Needs

Microsoft plans to launch new artificial intelligence capabilities across its cloud environments in the next few months to help government clients meet their requirements and support mission-critical workloads.

Candice Ling, vice president of strategic missions and technologies at Microsoft Federal, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that the company intends to introduce its Azure OpenAI Service in Azure Government during the first quarter of 2024.

“This will enable the latest generative AI capabilities, including GPT-3.5 Turbo and GPT-4 models, for customers requiring higher levels of compliance and isolation,” Ling noted.

According to Ling, content generation and summarization, code generation and semantic search are some of the use cases that could be enabled by Azure Open AI Service in support of government missions.

The company also plans to unveil Teams Premium with intelligent recap in Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud during the spring of 2024, and the Azure OpenAI Service for classified workloads in support of select national security clients and Microsoft 365 Copilot GCC during the summer of 2024.

Ling cited that Microsoft has created the Responsible AI standard to encourage developers to conduct impact assessments and implement oversight mechanisms to ensure the responsible development of AI tools.