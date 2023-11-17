Boeing, US Government Aim to Promote Development & Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Among APEC Countries

Boeing is partnering with the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to launch an initiative that aims to foster the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel among members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

The aerospace company said Thursday that the initiative seeks to address various challenges APEC countries might face in establishing or growing a market for SAF. These challenges include the production of the fuel itself and the formulation of policies underpinning SAF production and use.

The initiative also seeks to share with APEC countries best practices from other countries that already have developed SAF markets.

Regarding SAF, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond said it is “essential” to the aim of the International Civil Aviation Organization of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As for the APEC initiative, Raymond said, “We will foster collaboration and knowledge exchange among APEC economies, all in pursuit of a safe, and more sustainable aviation future.”

SAF reduces the lifecycle carbon emission of jet fuel by 85 percent but currently only accounts for 0.1 percent of global jet fuel demand.