Boeing Moves to Production of Grey Wolf Helicopter as Test Phase Ends

Boeing has completed the research, development, test and evaluation phase for the MH-139A Grey Wolf.

The aircraft manufacturer said Monday it will now transition to and concentrate on the production of the helicopters, with the delivery of the first low-rate production aircraft to the U.S. Air Force expected in mid-2024.

The MH-139A is based on Leonardo’s AW139 helicopter and will incorporate systems designed to support the Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile program. Boeing and the Italian company had secured a $285 million production contract from the U.S. Air Force in March 2023 to supply 13 Grey Wolf multi-mission helicopters.

Azeem Khan, the MH-139 program director, said, “Delivering all of the RDT&E aircraft to the Air Force enables them to continue critical operational testing and allows Boeing to focus on building the first production aircraft.”

“The Grey Wolf will provide crucial national security capability improvements to the Air Force. This is an important step in getting the aircraft into service,” added Khan.