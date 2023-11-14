Boeing Launches Renovation of PAC-3 Facility in Alabama

Boeing is expanding its factory in Huntsville, Alabama, that manufactures the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile seeker.

The company announced Monday that it is adding 35,000 square feet of production space to boost the site’s capacity by more than 30 percent every year.

Boeing has spent over $100 million since 2010 for the continuous improvement of the PAC-3 production facility in Huntsville. Most recently, the aircraft designer and manufacturer completed the 9,000-square-foot expansion of its electronics center of excellence, which makes critical hardware components of the PAC-3 as well as other Boeing systems.

The latest renovation is expected to be finished by early 2027 and will help address the rising global demand for air and missile defense products.

“This site expansion will allow us to significantly ramp up production to support the U.S. military, allies and international partners who rely on it,” said Debbie Barnett, vice president of strategic missile and defense systems and site lead of Boeing Huntsville.

The Virginia-based firm has been a PAC-3 subcontractor to Lockheed Martin for over two decades, landing over $2 billion in contract awards in the last two years alone.