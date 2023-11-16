Board Members of GE Vernova, GE Aerospace Announced

Stephen Angel, formerly the CEO of chemicals company Linde, will become the non-executive chairman of the board of GE Vernova, which is set to spin off as an independent public company from General Electric during the second quarter of 2024.

The other members of GE Vernova’s board of directors include former Shell Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl, incumbent GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik and current Lockheed Martin CFO Jesus Malave, GE said Tuesday.

Following GE Vernova’s spin off, GE will be renamed GE Aerospace and will continue to be led by CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. He will also head GE Aerospace’s board of directors, whose members include GE Vernova’s Stephen Angel, former HP CFO Catherine Lesjak and former Airbus SE CEO Thomas Enders, who will join the current GE board this December.

Culp described the upcoming GE Aerospace board as “best-in-class” while Strazik said the GE Vernova board members possess “multi-dimensional energy transition leadership and strong management and governance experience.”