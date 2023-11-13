in Contract Awards, News

BlueHalo to Develop High-Energy Laser Tech for Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Counter-drone capability

BlueHalo has secured a contract from the Office of Naval Research and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division to develop a high-energy laser technology prototype for integration onto the U.S. Marine Corps’ Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

The company said it will adapt its Locust laser weapon platform to equip the JLTVs with laser-powered counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities that will work to identify, engage and disable drone targets.

Locust combines precision optical and laser hardware with artificial intelligence, advanced software and processing to execute a directed energy kill chain and enable tracking and hard-kill capabilities against various UAS threats.

The c-UAS platform is also used by the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office’s Palletized High Energy Laser system.

BlueHalo previously provided its SkyView passive radio-frequency detection and tracking sensors for the Marine Corps’ Marine Air Defense Integrated System program to track small UAS threats.

