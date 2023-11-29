BlueHalo Expands Product Portfolio With Ipsolon Research Acquisition; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo , an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Ipsolon Research , a provider of high-performance, ultra-small form factor software defined radios, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is intended to support BlueHalo’s current strategic and technological priorities by accelerating rapid prototyping and product delivery and promoting quality within its supply chain, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

Jonathan Moneymaker , CEO of BlueHalo and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said Ipsolon “stood out as a perfect fit” to advance the organization’s mission and drive efficiencies for its clients, produce rapid capabilities and encourage innovation with in-house SDR capabilities.

Ipsolon’s product line includes Cerberus, an SDR designed for movement on land and in air, as well as Chameleon, which offers a number of processing and multi-antenna capabilities in one SDR module. These technologies can be used in an array of military activities, and Ipsolon has provided its SDRs to the multiple U.S. Department of Defense Organizations.

“In today’s increasingly volatile global risk environment, rapid innovation in defense technology is critical for the national security community,” said David Wodlinger , a managing partner at Arlington Capital.

“Adding Ipsolon’s cutting-edge SDR technology and agile engineering workforce to BlueHalo will allow the company to accelerate its product development lifecycle,” he added.

BlueHalo has already installed Ipsolon’s SDRs into some of its products. The purchase will enable the expanded integration of these technologies into its portfolio.

Ipsolon CEO and founder John Shanton said the company is “incredibly excited” to join forces with BlueHalo, which will “allow us to deliver an expanded set of capabilities and resources to both new and existing customers as we focus on achieving an even greater mission impact.”