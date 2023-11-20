in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Bell Boeing Lands DLA Contract to Perform V-22 Platform Maintenance Work

MV-22B Osprey, by NAVAIR, US Navy, licensed under CC BY
V-22 Osprey aircraft

The joint venture of Boeing and Textron’s Bell subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $41.2 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide engineering and logistics sustainment support for the V-22 Osprey aircraft platform.

Under the agreement, Bell Boeing will deliver support services to various clients, including the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force as well as the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work is set to take place in Texas and Pennsylvania until Nov. 30, 2024, with the possibility of extension if the four one-year contract options are exercised.

Funding for the support work will be sourced from fiscal years 2024 through 2025 operations and maintenance funds, originating from the Air Force, Special Operations Command, Navy and foreign military sales.

Written by Kacey Roberts

